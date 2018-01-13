

The meeting focused on the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Independence of Sri Lanka in Milan on 4th February 2018 with the Sri Lankan community. There are around 30,000 expatriate Sri Lankans living in Lombardy region.



The discussion was also focused on furthering cooperation between the Milan Metropolitan Government and Sri Lanka and the Consul General expressed her appreciation for the support extended by the Milan Metropolitan Government on promotional events organized by the Sri Lanka Consulate. Prefetto welcomed constructive engagement by Sri Lanka in Milan and congratulated Sri Lanka’s upcoming participation in the annual BIT-International Tourism Exchange (11Feb-13Feb 2018).