Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has submitted the extradition treaty between Iran and Sri Lanka to the Iranian Parliament, Iran’s MNA news agency reported.



President Hassan Rouhani has submitted the extradition treaty signed between Iran and Sri Lanka to the Parliament. In the treaty’s cover letter to Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani, Rouhani wrote, “Based on the proposal by the Ministry of Justice, the bill on extradition of criminals between Islamic Republic of Iran and the government of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka was approved by the cabinet on January 3, 2018, and is hereby submitted for legal formalities.”

The agreement was signed in Tehran by Sri Lankan Ambassador to Tehran Anis Zaidi and Iran’s Justice Minister Alireza Avaei.