The Islamabad Marriott Hotel (IMH) is hosting a two-day Sri Lankan Food Festival in collaboration with the Sri Lankan High Commission in Pakistan to celebrate the rich diversity of the culture of Sri Lanka.



The festival, that will kick off at the hotel on Saturday, February 3, will attract food enthusiasts from the twin cities, the Daily Times reports.



Reflective of the vibrant Sri Lankan culture, the food festival will offer a slice of Sri Lankan cuisine that combines traditional flavors with a unique flair.



Sri Lankan guest chef Sheikh Dawood Mohamad Safras along with Islamabad Marriott Hotel's chef Nalinda Prasad will be preparing an array of hot fiery, exotic food from the rich heritage of Sri Lankan cuisine.



During the festival, only the finest and freshest ingredients will be used to create an exotic menu that combines healthy eating with tasty flavors, bringing native ingredients to serve the most authentic dishes to all lovers of the unique Sri Lankan cuisine.



The mouth-watering delicacies to be served at the festival will include pol sambol (coconut relish), fish ambul thiyal (sour fish curry) Kiribath (rice with thick coconut milk) with lunu miris to name a few.



Adding to the ambiance, a Sri Lankan performance troupe will enthrall guests with the beautiful power of the Kandyan dance.