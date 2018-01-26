Ceylon Roots (Private) Limited and the Sunflower Travel Company of the People’s Republic of China, created history by hosting one of the largest incentive groups from China, for a week in Sri Lanka.



The group comprised the best performing sales force of Jiong Aplhay Bio Company of China which is renowned to be the largest mushroom manufacturing and distributing company in the world.



Over the past 15 years, Jiong Aplhay Bio Company has been taking their best performing employees to Malaysia on incentive tours.



However, this year, Ceylon Roots managed to convince Jiong Aplhay to send their employees to Sri Lanka.



The team explored some of Sri Lanka’s historically and culturally rich tourist attractions. The group visited Dambulla, Kandy, Colombo, as well as the southern coastal strip. They were also hosted to dinner at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) where the Minister of Tourism, John Amaratunga was the special guest. In his address to the gathering, the Minister extended his gratitude to Ceylon Roots for their outstanding effort and contribution towards the Sri Lankan tourism sector through strengthening partnerships with thriving markets such as China.



Director of Ceylon Roots, Nishantha Perera said that the total package was worth over USD 1.2 million, whereas the guests have spent an estimated equal amount on recreational activities.