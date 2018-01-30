The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was recently awarded the ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System certificate for Human Resources by Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS – UK Branch, confirming that the CSE has implemented a quality management system for HR in which all processes and procedures have been carefully designed and quality-tested according to international standards.



Commenting on the development, Head of HR at the CSE Ms. Prashanthi Sabesan said “The ISO certification procedure confirms that our quality assurance maintains the highest standards. In 2014, the HR division embarked on a change initiative to continuously improve processes to ensure the smooth functioning of the division. As such, steps were taken to ensure that the changes made would be sustained over the future. A major initiative undertaken to ensure the sustainability of processes was to obtain the ISO 9001: 2015 quality certification for the division in order to ensure that the best HR practices are carried forward and that continual improvements are made to HR processes to improve the performance of the function.”