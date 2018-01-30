Sri Lanka Telecom celebrated its 160th anniversary by conducting programs to share knowledge and technology with schools in rural areas, enhance the well-being and protect the environment.



Since establishing in 1857, SLT is successful in carrying out its social responsibility by connecting people, strengthening social relationships of Sri Lankans as well as positively contributing to the national economy. Throughout 2017 SLT celebrated commemorative events across the country by holding a special project named "160 School Development Program" to contribute to the progress of the society.



This program was instrumental in establishing infrastructure facilities for information technology and telecommunication facilities in these schools proving the future generation the opportunity to engage in their studies in hand in hand with the modern technology. Facilities provided under this project included a free Broadband Connection –LTE or ADSL (WIRED), a web Family Plus package with 12-month rental free offer and a free Wi-Fi Router as ICT infrastructure facilities. In addition, ICT lecture comprised of O/L syllabus was also conducted at each school.