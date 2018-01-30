





Recognized as Australia’s leader in personal budgeting services, MyBudget was founded by Tammy Barton in 1999 at her residence in Adelaide. Tammy has grown her firm into a national company today with over 250 employees and 15 offices across Australia, covering major business cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Gold Coast. MyBudget manages more than AUD 1 billion and processes more than 5 million transactions every year, on behalf of over 50,000 customers.







The initial considerations to enter Sri Lanka came into light in 2017 May, when Tammy met IronOne Technologies and BoardPAC Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lakmini Wijesundera, in Mumbai when attending the prestigious Ernst and Young (EY) Entrepreneurial Winning Women (EWW) Asia-Pacific program 2017. Both of them were chosen for this initiative as top woman entrepreneurs from their respective countries.







Expressing her views on MyBudget’s latest venture, Tammy Barton Founder and Director of MyBudget stated, "After speaking with Lakmini in India, I was able to learn a lot about Sri Lanka’s ICT industry and the skill levels of local software engineers. That fascinated me greatly to come here and set up a development center in Colombo – an extended wing of MyBudget. We have been able to find a company who will support us to start our operations and we are looking forward to expanding the staff and our services exponentially in the next three to five years."