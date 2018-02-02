Sri Lanka Tea Board in collaboration with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Russia in Moscow has organized a Sri Lanka's Ceylon Tea stand at the Food and Beverages International Exhibition PRODEXPO 2018 being held in Moscow from today. PRODEXPO 2018 Exhibition will be held until February 9.



A business delegation of representatives of leading Sri Lankan tea companies are now attending the exhibition as participants displaying their products at the Ceylon Tea Stand, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow said.



PRODEXPO 2018 is one of the most popular food and beverages international exhibitions and annually attracts attention of numerous companies specializing in this industry from all over the world. For Sri Lankan companies this exhibition serves as a ground to explore the Russian market and establish direct contacts with Russian buyers, retailers, and distributors.



Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Russia Dr. Saman Weerasinghe led the Opening Ceremony of the Ceylon Tea Stand, during which he pointed out the importance of the tight trade cooperation between Sri Lanka and Russia on the corporate business level.



The Ambassador encouraged Sri Lankan delegates to use the opportunity to get acquainted with representatives of the Russian tea industry and retail chains with the aim of further promotion of Ceylon Tea in the Russian market.