A Workshop to promote and highlight Sri Lanka’s amazing terrestrial and marine wildlife was organized by the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Guangzhou on 7th February 2018 with renowned Sri Lankan Wildlife Celebrity Gehan de Silva Wijeyeratne as the Guest speaker.



Mr. de Silva Wijeyeratne conducted a very interesting and interactive session with the audience mentioning that Sri Lanka is one of the best all round wildlife destinations in the world for a mix of big game and marine life.



Shanika Dissanayake, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Guangzhou welcoming the participants to the event stated that the Consulate General is keen on publicizing the rich and diverse wildlife in Sri Lanka which is in total contrast to the size of the country. It was further stated that this is the first event for 2018 hosted by the Consulate General under its cultural and educational activities series.



Attendees comprised of Chinese travel agents, industry specialists, government officials and members of the print and electronic media.