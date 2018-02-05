Tsegab Kebebew, Director General of Asia and Oceania Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said that Ethiopia looks forward to have greater cooperation with Sri Lanka in the political, economic, tourism and cultural fields in the near future.



Kebebew was speaking at an event held at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ethiopia to celebrate the 70th anniversary of independence of Sri Lanka.



Addressing the invitees, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Sumith Dassanayake highlighted the progress made by Sri Lanka over the years in diverse fields, in particular during the last year.



The Ambassador also referred to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Ethiopia and also with the other countries in the African Continent after the establishment of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ethiopia, in February 2017.



He also requested Ethiopian, African and other investors to make use of the opportunities available in Sri Lanka for Foreign Investment.



Ambassador Dassanayake also recognized the contribution of the Sri Lankan community in Ethiopia towards Sri Lanka’s economic development.