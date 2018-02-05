Speaking at the opening ceremony, amidst a gathering of officials of the United Nations, Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors, diplomats, and members of the Sri Lankan community, Dr. Amrith Rohan Perera, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka introduced the artist, S.H. Sarath to the audience.
Dr. Perera highlighted that Mr. Sarath’s paintings echo his social conscience and multi-religious upbringing, adding that the artist propagates a sense of harmony and equality among all communities by contemplating the universality of the human spirit.
Mr. Sarath, is one of Sri Lanka’s most prolific and renowned artists and has exhibited his work previously in Switzerland, France, Norway, Canada, Australia, the Republic of Korea and India, among others.
The exhibition will continue at the United Nations until 9th February 2018.