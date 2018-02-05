An exhibition of paintings by eminent Sri Lankan artist S.H. Sarath was opened at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on 6thFebruary 2018. The exhibition, organized by the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the United Nations, is one of the series of events organized by the Mission to celebrate the 70th anniversary of independence of Sri Lanka.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, amidst a gathering of officials of the United Nations, Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors, diplomats, and members of the Sri Lankan community, Dr. Amrith Rohan Perera, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka introduced the artist, S.H. Sarath to the audience.



Dr. Perera highlighted that Mr. Sarath’s paintings echo his social conscience and multi-religious upbringing, adding that the artist propagates a sense of harmony and equality among all communities by contemplating the universality of the human spirit.

Mr. Sarath, is one of Sri Lanka’s most prolific and renowned artists and has exhibited his work previously in Switzerland, France, Norway, Canada, Australia, the Republic of Korea and India, among others.



The exhibition will continue at the United Nations until 9th February 2018.