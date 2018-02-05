Sri Lanka Consulate General in Shanghai celebrated the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka’s Independence at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference(CPPCC) hall on 4th February, with the participation of Chinese dignitaries, representatives of diplomatic corps, business, media, academia, Sri Lanka’s friends and a cross section of the Sri Lankan community living in Shanghai and the provinces of Zhejiang, Anhui and Jiangsu.



The official ceremony commenced with the lighting of the traditional oil lamp by the chief guest, Zhou Hanmin, deputy chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference(CPPCC) of Shanghai Committee and other Chinese dignitaries representing the provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui and Zhejiang.



Addressing the gathering, Consul General Lakshitha Ratnayake highlighted the importance of the event and the strength of Sri Lanka-China bilateral relations.



The event also saw the felicitation of six Chinese nationals who have been contributing to promote Sri Lanka-China relations in the fields of trade, investment, academics and culture.

At the end of the official ceremony, a reception was held for all participants, followed by a Sri Lanka-China cultural show. The cultural performances featured Sri Lankan dance items, famous Chinese ballet dances and songs of three famous Chinese singers.