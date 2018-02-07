Iran and Sri Lanka have signed documents to expand cooperation in various areas, including trade and economy, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.





According to IRNA on Saturday, the documents were signed during a two-day visit of an Iranian delegation to Colombo with Sri Lankan officials.



The delegation which was headed by the Iranian Energy Ministry official Hamid Reza Tashaoei discussed ways for expanding cooperation with his host officials and explored impediments on the way of implementing the existing agreements.



Both sides agreed on the need for finding executive solutions to accelerate operationalization of the agreements.



A final document was also signed between the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Sri Lanka and the Head of the Center for Export and Support in Iran’s Ministry of Energy.







Iran’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mohammad Zarei Irani was also present in the meeting.