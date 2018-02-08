Among the national parks in Sri Lanka, the Yala National Park in the South has earned the highest income in 2017, the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Wildlife said.





According to the Ministry, the income from Yala National Park in 2017 reached 700.58 million rupees.





Also, highest number of people visited the Yala National Park last year. Out of the 397,122 persons visited the park, 207,927 were local tourists and 189,195 were foreign tourists.





Yala is the most popular National Wild Life Park in Sri Lanka.





Among the others, Udawalawe National Park has earned 358.44 million rupees with 236,867 visitors in 2017 while the Horton Plains National Park has earned Rs. 361.09 million with 345,480 tourists visiting the park.





Last year 1,635,467 tourists visited Sri Lanka's national parks generating an income of 2.04 billion rupees.