The Award Ceremony 2017 and the launch of the 17th edition of Pro Food/Pro Pack Ag-Biz exhibition will take place tomorrow, 27th February at 5.30 p.m. at Hotel Kingsbury, Colombo.







The Pro Food/Pro Pack Ag-Biz 2018, the International Processed Food, Beverage, Packaging, and Agricultural Exhibition and the award ceremony are organized by the Sri Lanka Food Processors Association (SLFPA) together with Lanka Exhibition and Conference Services (pvt.) Ltd.







The event will be chaired by Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rishard Bathiudeen as the Chief Guest.