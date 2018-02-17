The State Government of Victoria, in association with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Melbourne and the Aus-Lanka Business Council, organised a well-attended networking reception to recognise mutual opportunities for trade and investment between Sri Lanka and the State of Victoria on 23 February 2018 at the Investment Centre of Victoria in Melbourne. The event was hosted by Philip Dalidakis, MP, and Minister for Trade Investment, Innovation and Digital Economy, Small Business, and International Education of Victoria.



Frank McGuire, MP, Parliamentary Secretary for Small Business and Innovation, representing the State Government of Victoria, delivered a speech highlighting the longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship between the State of Victoria and Sri Lanka. McGuire said that the State Government of Victoria is focusing on business/investment opportunities between Victoria and Sri Lanka in key areas such as education, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism etc. He also announced that Philip Dalidakis and Ms. Michelle Wade, Trade Commissioner- South Asia of the Victorian State Government will be undertaking a visit to Sri Lanka in March 2018, to further explore trade and investment opportunities and to consolidate existing relations between the two sides.



Delivering his remarks at the event, Consul General of Sri Lanka for Victoria W.G.S. Prasanna, for Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, and Melbourne conveyed the appreciation of the Government of Sri Lanka to the State Government of Victoria for hosting the event and underlined the salient aspects of the enduring partnership between Sri Lanka and Australia. The Consul General also highlighted the potential areas for trade and investment in Sri Lanka and invited Victorian business community to invest in Sri Lanka. National President of the Aus-Lanka Business Council Ms. Dilkie Perera, also addressed the gathering.



The event provided an opportunity for over 100 participants to interact and discuss trade, business and investment opportunities. Consul/Trade of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney Abdul Rahim was also present and assisted in providing information relating to trade and investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka to the participants.



The audience was treated to an exquisite Sri Lankan cultural performance, which comprised traditional Sri Lankan dancing and drumming.