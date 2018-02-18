The 17th edition of Sri Lanka’s largest food, packaging and agriculture expo, Pro Food / Pro Pack and Ag-Biz Exhibition will be held from 3rd-5th August 2018 at Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Hall.

The launch of the 17th edition and the Award Ceremony - 2017 took place yesterday (27th Feb.) at Hotel Kingsbury, Colombo under the patronage of Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rishard Bathiudeen. Awards were presented to the winners under several categories including Food and Beverages, Packaging, Machinery, SMEs, and International Participation etc.

The Pro Food / Pro Pack and Ag-Biz Exhibition – 2018 is organized by the Sri Lanka Food Processors Association together with Lanka Exhibition and Conference Services (LECS) and will be comprised with 350 stalls allocated for local and foreign manufacturers. It expects more than 30, 000 visitors to attend.

This year’s expo has two separate pavilions from the largest global players in the industry, India and China, from where over 80 companies will participate. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce will sponsor the SME and Micro sector entities pavilion. This event is a sold-out exhibition. The Organizing Committee has taken steps to provide a special pavilion for the University students to showcase their innovative products too.