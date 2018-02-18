Wellness tourism sector has been identified as one of the key sectors for development and promotion in the National Export Strategy and accordingly, a plan of action has been developed with key stakeholders, said Indira Malwatte, Chairperson and CEO of Sri Lanka Export Development Board.





The EDB has taken various initiatives to promote the Sri Lankan wellness industry to gain more international recognition for this sector and promote the country as a destination for high quality wellness service, she said speaking at a seminar on wellness tourism, organized by the EDB.





Sri Lanka has a well-established medical system in indigenous medicine, western health services and other alternative medical practices which make the country as an ideal destination for medical travelers.





“We work on our quality and the Sri Lankan certification to be accepted internationally. I think that is something that we can take forward. It is not only the treatment part of it, then the after sales of it. Concoctions, balms would be the next stage; if somebody is happy with that , then there will be a follow up , after sales on that,”she said. The sector has two strong professional bodies for both the western and indigenous sectors. Sri Lanka offers a wide range of wellness services at the luxury Ayurveda resorts, indigenous medicine hospitals, spa and recreation centers and western hospitals.