Bringing together suppliers and service organisations in the Apparel, Garment and Textile industry in Sri Lanka, the Apparel Industry Suppliers Exhibition (AISEX) and the Fabric & Accessories Suppliers Exhibition (FASE)will be held from 10-12 May at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Centre (SBMEC).

Organised and managed by Lanka Exhibition & Conference Services in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Apparel Institute (SLAI), the event has secured endorsements from the Joint Apparel Association Forum, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and the Apparel Exporters Association. Organisers hope it would be the platform in which the future development of the industry as a major sourcing and knowledge hub for the apparel sector by 2020 would come to fruition.

Held biannually since the year 1998, the 8th edition of AISEX and FASE 2018 will bring together a wide range of players, big and small, focused on the development of the industry together.

The Apparel Industry Suppliers Exhibition (AISEX) and the Fabric & Accessories Suppliers Exhibition (FASE) aims to bring all suppliers big and small and service organisations in the sector under one roof and will focus on a wide range of textile machinery, accessories, fabrics and services from many parts of the world.

AISEX & FASE 2018 will provide manufacturers of all sizes a platform to expand existing manufacturing methods and possibilities of increasing production volumes and efficiency through state of the art innovative technology and access to fabrics and accessories.

AISEX & FASE 2018 will also focus on generating new opportunities closer to home for small scale local designers and manufactures. The event will feature a sourcing market/pavilion where small to medium scale manufactures, suppliers and designers can meet and source each other’s skills and products.

The events promotions will be island wide, targeting buyers who are currently involved in apparel, garments or textiles. The exhibition will attract not only the major buyers in the market but also the small to medium scale business owners.

The 8th edition of AISEX and FASE sets out to attract innovators and trend setters both domestic and overseas to access, meet, learn and experience. Through a number of knowledge sharing sessions which will be held alongside the exhibition. Well-known personalities from the industry will speak and share their perspectives, followed by open panel discussions and forums.

It is hoped that through these sessions the next generation of innovators, trendsetters, designers and entrepreneurs will be inspired while in turn inspiring current industry leaders with visions of the industry’s future.