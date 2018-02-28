As part of the Cultural Diplomacy initiatives lined up for the year 2018, Embassy of Sri Lanka and the International Women’s Group (IWG) in Kuwait jointly organized a promotional event at Crowne Plaza Hotel on 4 March 2018.

The event, graced by the members of the ruling family, proprietors of print media of Kuwait, prominent women entrepreneurs, political leaders, and Ambassadors and their spouses, showcased Ceylon Tea, Sri Lankan Gem and Jewelry, fresh flowers, paintings, culinary works and tourism.

The Chief guests and other dignitaries were ushered into the event venue by Kandyan dancers amidst rhythmic beats of traditional drums. The programme was unveiled with the lighting of the traditional oil lamp.

The Chief Guest, Sheikha Faizal Anwar Al Sabah of the ruling family shared with the audience her memories of Sri Lankan hospitality, cuisine, and many tourist attractions, and encouraged the Embassy to create awareness among affluent Kuwaiti society, of the many astonishing tourist attractions Sri Lanka is endowed with. Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in Kuwait Kaandeepan Balasubramaniam, delivering the keynote address underscored the importance of knowing each other’s culture and its role as an influential “soft power” tool in conducting international relations. The Sri Lankan envoy also apprised the audience of how the awareness of others’ culture in this global world instills mutual respect among nations, allays fears and suspicion and enhances, most importantly, the people -to- people contact.

Expressing satisfaction with the current status of the overall bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and Kuwait, Ambassador Balasubramaniam invited the women entrepreneurs to invest in Sri Lanka in many promising areas of investment identified by the BOI and encouraged the representatives of the business houses to explore some of the rewarding business potentials that currently exist Sri Lanka.

The Guests indulged in pure Ceylon Tea, fondly known as “Chaai Ceylaani” in this part of the world, from many kiosks set up in the aisles. The demonstration on brewing fresh Tea was a major attraction to the women. Fresh flowers from Sri Lanka were displayed by “DANA Flowers”, and the demonstration of floral arrangements by Lal Fernando, a Sri Lankan florist based in Kuwait for various occasions was much enjoyed by the guests. Painter Ananda De Alvis displayed some of his masterpieces on canvass that portrayed inter-alia a few endemic fauna and flora of Sri Lanka whilst performing live painting in front of the audience.

SriLankan Airlines, one of the two direct flight operators between Sri Lanka and Kuwait, was present at the event and promoted the national carrier. Country manager of SriLankan Airlines in Kuwait was generous to provide two free Air Tickets to the raffle draw winner.

Finally, an elegant fashion show, sourced from young expatriate Sri Lankans in Kuwait stole the show. About 12 models of mixed gender paraded to feature different attires of Sri Lankan traditions made of authentic Sri Lankan handloom, batik and many other fabrics. Models showcased some of the gorgeous pieces of designer wedding dresses of Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim and Burger traditions of Sri Lanka in front of an extensive audience reflecting the truly multi -ethnic nature of Sri Lanka.

As the event concluded the Guests were given a delicious gastronomic experience with authentic Sri Lankan cuisine prepared and served by Lankan culinary experts.