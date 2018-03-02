The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka says that the Koggala Export Processing Zone Contributed US$122 million worth of exports earnings in 2017.

The Koggala Export Processing Zone (KgEPZ) is located in the Habaraduwa Divisional Secretariat of Galle District, in the Southern province of Sri Lanka. The Zone became operational in 1991 and its total extent is of 227 acres, of which 195 acres are dedicated to industrial use.

The working population in the Zone currently stands at 14,070 of which 80% are women. Furthermore the Koggala EPZ has been declared a bonded area for hub operations benefiting from access to the Southern Expressway and it is only 1½ hours away from the Hambantota Sea Port. This makes KgEPZ attractive to investors who may access markets by shipping from Hambantota.

The advantages of the Zone for enterprises are the security, lighting, excellent communication as well as power supply and the availability of ground water. In addition there is a centralized administrative complex linked to the relevant departments of the BOI as well as other important facilities such as customs, banking, postal, medical and port cargo handling services.

Currently 23 enterprises are located at the Zone, and the main sectors represented the manufacture of garments, plastic figures and footwear, aircraft repair and boatbuilding. Contributing US$122 million worth of exports earnings in 2017, the Koggala Export Processing Zone has emerged as a major economic centre in the South and an important contributor to the National Economy.