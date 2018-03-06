Amano further said that Sri Lanka has achieved significant goals in utilizing nuclear technology under the guidance of IAEA. The nuclear medical treatment unit in the Peradeniya University, Sri Lanka Gamma-ray treatment center and several other institutions are among them.
During his stay in Sri Lanka, Director General Amano also visited the National Center for Non Destructive Testing (NCNDT) and Sri Lanka Gamma Center of Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board which are two scientific centers established with collaboration of IAEA. He also visited the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council.