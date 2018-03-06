The International atomic energy agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano says that the IAEA will extend its support to Sri Lanka to achieve future development goals.The visiting IAEA Director made these remarks when he made an observation visit to the new office premises of Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board on Wednesday (March 14) during his one-day visit to Sri Lanka on an invitation extended by the Government.

Amano further said that Sri Lanka has achieved significant goals in utilizing nuclear technology under the guidance of IAEA. The nuclear medical treatment unit in the Peradeniya University, Sri Lanka Gamma-ray treatment center and several other institutions are among them.

During his stay in Sri Lanka, Director General Amano also visited the National Center for Non Destructive Testing (NCNDT) and Sri Lanka Gamma Center of Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board which are two scientific centers established with collaboration of IAEA. He also visited the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council.