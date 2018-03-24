The Ministry of Climate Change of Pakistan has made arrangements to host the 7th South Asian Conference on Sanitation and it will be attended by governments of the SAARC regions along with donor community ,development partners civil society, private sector community based organizations, researchers, professionals schools children and grassroots activists.

SACOSAN (South Asian Conference on Sanitation) is a government led biennial Convention held on a rotational basis in each SAARC country which provides a platform for interaction on sanitation. SACOSANs are intended to develop a Regional Agenda on Sanitation, enabling learning from the past experiences and setting actions for the future. The SACOSAN process is instrumental in generating the political will for better sanitation in the Region.

Sanitation has become the most challenging social service priority in the South Asian Region. 1 in 3 people worldwide lack adequate sanitation facilities. The total population practicing open defection in Asia exceeds 700 million. In 2003 South Asian countries met in Dhaka Bangladesh for the first ever major conference on sanitation. Realization that the South Asian Conference on Sanitation is a great opportunity to inspire grass root level activists and to mobilize political will in narrowing the sanitation gap in the region. SACOSAN influenced has spread to the other regions in the world and as a results similar movements have been established such as EASAN for East Asia, AFRICASAN for Africa and LATINOSAN for the South America. In addition Pakistan, India and Bangladesh conduct their own national conferences for sanitation namely PAKOSAN, INDOSAN and BANGLASAN so SAN is a well know brand name in the region to promote the importance sanitation through mobilizing commitment of stakeholders including government, political, civil society private sector and donors.

The process of South Asian Conference on Sanitation SACOSAN is the Collaboration amongst SAARC countries to accelerate progress in ensuring access to adequate sanitation in the region. SACOSAN started in 2003 with the realization that a large number of un-served people lacking proper sanitation are living in South Asia.

At the first South Asian Conference on Sanitation (SACOSAN) held in 2003 in Bangladesh declared that SACOSAN to be introduced to SAARC countries in the South Asian region as a process in order to review progress achieved in the sanitation sector in each country. With the realization that large number of un-served people living in South Asia SACOSAN used as the plat form for resolving regional sanitation issues. This is a biennial government led process and attended by relevant ministries of the governments of South Asia. First conference was organized in Bangladesh in 2003, second in Islamabad Pakistan in 2006 and third in 2008 in Delhi, India. 4th in Sri Lanka, 5th in Nepal and SACOSAN has returned to Bangladesh in 2016 to host the 6th conference. The conference has been able to mobilize political will, donor support and commitment of all stakeholders in mobilizing resources to address one of the pressing issues of South Asia.

The SACOSANs have been a great platform for the governments, regional partners, support agencies, practitioners and professional agencies to engage in constructive dialogue and in agreeing commitments and collective effort to foster regional collaboration in pursuit of meeting the sanitation challenge in the region.