He said the proposal to bring Ayurveda in line with Western medicine was mooted by the Chamber many years ago, but, it failed to see the light of the day. However, we will give a fresh start to the idea as the current Minister of Health and Nutrition is keen promote indigenous healthcare. Chamber officials who spoke on the significance of the event, said the country has failed to come up with a vibrant plan to develop the indigenous medicinal sector which has grown leaps and bounds in India which attracts a large number of tourists seeking native treatment each year.

The National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (NCCSL) will work on getting indigenous medicine on to the same platform as Western medicine, to bring in more recognition to traditional healthcare and make the treatment a lucrative venture in the country, NCCSL President Sujeeva Samaraweera told the media at the launch of ‘Ayurveda Expo 2018’ at the Chamber auditorium last week. ‘Ayurveda Expo 2018’ will be held at the BMICH from July 13-15.

According to an official of the Department of Ayurveda, steps have been taken to bring native treatment to the same level of acceptance as Western medicine. ‘The Ayurveda Department, the Ayurveda Medical Council and the Ayurveda Research Centre at Nawina are making a joint effort to promote Ayurveda treatment in the country,” the official said.

Medical experts at the media briefing said there needs to be a change of attitude towards native treatment as many still perceive indigenous medicine to be less effective to Western medicine due to the process and time taken for healing. “It is sad and disappointing to see the country which is endowed with vast herbal medicinal resources to undermine the enormous potential of native treatment. If no steps are being taken at a national level to promote the treatment it could die a natural death with time,” a medical professional said. However, the Chamber chief said people should be given the freedom to choose the treatment they prefer.

“We expect the number of stalls to be much higher this year as already many local and foreign exhibitors have shown interest in the event which is an opportunity for building business links and capturing new markets for local healthcare products,” Samaraweera said.

The Ayurveda Expo to be held for the seventh consecutive year aims at promoting the indigenous medicinal sector within the country and overseas. The event attracts over 25,000 visitors each year with participants from across the world. Parallel to the exhibition a medical symposium with a series of sessions on traditional medicine will be held on July 14 and 15. The exhibition will provide an opportunity for herbal product manufacturers, buyers and sellers of Ayurveds products, hospitals, clinics, meditation and yoga centres and ayurveda holiday resorts to exhibit their products.