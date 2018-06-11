The Regional Centre for Strategic Studies (RCSS), a think-tank based in Colombo, focused on regional security and strategic studies together with the Global Partnership for Prevention of Armed Conflicts (GPPAC), which is a network of civil-society organisations based in the Hague, the Netherlands, dedicated to conflict prevention and peace building across the world, organised a week-long program consisting of thematic events, from 4 to 8 June, at the Ramada Hotel, Colombo. The framework for the weeklong thematic events was on the pertinent topic of conflict prevention culminated in ‘GPPAC – RCSS Week 2018’.

The event presented an opportunity to many scholars, academics and members of civil society organisations from across the world to engage with each other and collaborate on the promotion of conflict prevention and peace building.

The inauguration ceremony, was attended by the Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament, Karu Jayasuriya, MP, who delivered the Keynote Address. Other speakers at the inauguration included Darynell Rodriguez Torres, the Executive Director of GPPAC, Sharon Rolls, the Executive Director of FemLINKPACIFIC: Media Initiatives for Women, which is a feminist media organisation that has been instrumental in the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 in the Pacific, and Prof. Gamini Keerawella, the Executive Director of RCSS.