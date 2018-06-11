The week-long event consisted of three main thematic activities, this included an International Steering Group (ISG) meeting of GPPAC members, which marked the first ever meeting of the GPPAC ISG members in Sri Lanka. As the ISG members are internationally recognised figures in the prevention of armed conflict and peace building in their respective regions, it was significant that this event was hosted in Sri Lanka.
The other two thematic activities consisted of a Conference on the ‘Trends in Youth Radicalisation in South Asia’ and a Regional Steering Group (RSG) meeting, which involved representatives from the South Asian region.
RCSS also organised an event on the sidelines of this week with the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR), on the 6th June. The ONUR staff delivered a video presentation and ground-views from Sri Lankan youth affected by our civil war, in order to highlight the activities that the Sri Lankan Government does together with the civil society in Sri Lanka to stop the recurrence of conflict in the country.
Moreover, the Conference on ‘Trends in Youth Radicalisation in South Asia’, conducted on 7 June, aimed to identify the diverse trends and processes in youth radicalisation in South Asia in order to propose strategies on how to promote positive youth radicalism and encourage the empowerment of youth in South Asia. This Conference drew members from the Sri Lankan civil society and most importantly the voices of the Sri Lankan youth, who heeded the Conference participants for their voices to be heard and for them to be empowered to effect change in Sri Lanka.