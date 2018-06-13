In the wake of the US pull-out from the UNHRC, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Atul Keshap met with senior Sri Lankan officials today and assured them that the US would continue to support Sri Lanka as it works to fulfil commitments made with regard to UN resolutions.

In a statement this evening, the US Embassy said Ambassador Keshap had assured Sri Lankan officials that they will remain fully engaged with Sri Lanka. “We would continue to support the Sri Lankan Government to meet its continuing and standing commitments to the international community, to advance the cause of reconciliation and lasting peace for all Sri Lankans,” it said.

It said Sri Lanka and the US co-sponsored two UN Human Rights Commission Resolutions, 30/1 in 2015 and 34/1 in 2017, and the US continues to extend its fullest support to Sri Lanka to fulfil these important commitments and obligations as articulated and reaffirmed in these resolutions.

It also said Sri Lanka's continued progress towards the fulfilment of these international commitments will facilitate further growth in bilateral relations between the two nations and enhance Sri Lanka's ability to engage with friends and partners around the world.

“We will follow Sri Lanka's progress closely and look ahead to engaging with Sri Lanka between now and March 2019 in the spirit of friendship that has marked our recent relations. As Sri Lanka takes further steps outlined in the Geneva resolution, the US will also support and expand our bilateral partnership,” the US Embassy said. US quits UNHRC over ‘anti-Israel bias'