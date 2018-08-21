“Ikazuchi” a Naval ship belongs to Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, arrived at the port of Trincomalee yesterday (20th August) on a good will visit. She was welcomed in accordance with naval traditions on arrival. Deputy Area Commander of Eastern Naval Command Commodore Nandana Jayarathna was also present on this occasion.

The Mission Commander of the ship Captain Ryoko Azuma accompanied by the Commanding Officer and other officers paid a courtesy call on Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters. They held cordial discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Further, The Mission Commander of “Ikazuchi” and the officers of the crew met the Training Captain of Naval & Maritime Academy Captain Kosala Wijesooriya at the Commandant’s conference hall. They discussed the matters related to training of Navies of both countries and exchanged mementos as a gesture of goodwill.

During the 3 day official visit the ship’s crew is scheduled to visit the important places in Sri Lanka and to participate in several special programmes arranged by the Sri Lanka Navy in enhancing mutual relationship