A grand ceremony to enshrine the Sacred Relics of the Lord Buddha at the Bang pagoda (Linh Tien Tu) in Ha Noi, Viet Nam was held recently.



These Sacred Relics had been presented by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to Madam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairperson of the National Assembly of Viet Nam during his visit to Viet Nam from 23 to 27 April this year.

Following the ceremony, Most Ven. Thich Bao Nghiem had a brief meeting with Ambassador Dissanayake and expressed his sincere gratitude to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya for presenting the Relics to Viet Nam.

Ambassador Dissanayake hoped that these new Buddhist connections would further promote bilateral relations and eventually pave the way for more Vietnamese students, specially monks, to visit Sri Lanka to study Buddhism and related subjects. She also invited the Venerable Thero to visit Sri Lanka.

The enshrining of the Sacred Relics of the Lord Buddha marks an important milestone in bilateral Buddhist relations between Sri Lanka and Viet Nam.