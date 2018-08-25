The Government has received the cabinet approval to set up a temperature controlled warehouse at Dambulla with an investment of Rs. 475 million to store agricultural produce. A statement on cabinet decisions said a proposal has been made to establish a warehouse in close proximity to the Economic Centre at Dambulla with a temperature controlled facility to enable the small and medium scale farmers engaged specially in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables to store their produce in a state of freshness for a long period.

Since the availability of a continuous market could be guaranteed for the crops harvested seasonally, a stable price could be maintained for such crops by minimizing the price fluctuations of the products, the proposal points out. The Government of India has agreed to grant Rs.300 million out of the total investment.

The proposal made by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs to secure the funds necessary for the establishment of a temperature controlled Warehouse at Dambulla and to formulate a mechanism for the management of the facility has received the cabinet approval.