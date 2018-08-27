Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs Tilak Marapana will undertake a Working Visit to Malaysia on Monday, 27 August 2018, Malaysia Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.This would be Minister Marapana's inaugural visit to Malaysia since assuming his post in August 2017. The Minister will be accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka.

During his visit, Minister Marapana is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Deputy Prime Minister Dato Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and his Malaysian counterpart Minister Dato Saifuddin Abdullah,

"The visit will allow both Malaysia and Sri Lanka to take stock of bilateral relations and explore other possible areas of collaboration. It will also be an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on a range of global and regional issues of common concern," the Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Both the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia and Sri Lanka are scheduled to establish the Malaysia-Sri Lanka Bilateral Consultations through Exchange of Notes."Malaysia is optimistic that this visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation that would cement and elevate the Malaysia and Sri Lanka relations to a greater height," the Foreign Ministry said.