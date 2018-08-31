Indian Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi yesterday expressed his admiration to the commitment shown by President Maithripala Sirisena to promote reconciliation and sustainable peace in Sri Lanka while ensuring democracy and freedom.

Prime Minister Modi made this observation when the two leaders formally met on the sidelines of the Fourth Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) being held in Kathmandu, Nepal. Prime Minister Modi also extended his early wishes for President Sirisena’s Birthday which falls on September 3.

At the conclusion of the Summit, the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC will be handed over to Sri Lanka by the current Chair and Prime Minister Modi said he is happy to take upon any task set by President Sirisena as the new Chairman. He also observed that BIMSTEC will be strengthened under the leadership of President Sirisena.