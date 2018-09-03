Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized the need for strengthening cooperation between the countries of South Asia when he met Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Amjad Hussain B Sial at the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu on Sunday.The President, who was warmly received by Mr Sial and SAARC Directors, held discussions on matters related to regional cooperation.

The Secretary General thanked the President for the support extended by Sri Lanka for all the efforts to enhance South Asian cooperation.President Sirisena said he visited the SAARC Secretariat to show his respect for SAARC and added that Sri Lankan would continue to support every endeavor to strengthen South Asian cooperation.

The President posed for a photograph with the SAARC officials and observed the functioning of the Secretariat. He planted a sapling to mark his visit and made an entry in the Visitors Book.

President Sirisena who visited Nepal to attend the 4th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) commenced an official visit to Nepal after conclusion of the BIMSTEC Summit.