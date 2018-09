Ms. Hanaa Singer, the new UN Resident Coordinator and the UNDP Resident Representative in Sri Lanka presented her credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena on 5th September 2018.

Ms. Singer has worked for UNICEF for 27 years and has over 15 years of senior management experience in the humanitarian assistance field in different regions including South Asia. She has served as the UNICEF Country Representative in Syria, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.