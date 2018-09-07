The US Senate confirmed the appointment of Alaina B Teplitz as the new US Ambassador “Congratulations to Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz on her confirmation by the U.S. Senate as the next U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives! We look forward to welcoming her very soon,” the US Embassy in Colombo tweeted today.

Alaina B. Teplitz, of Colorado, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, was confirmed by voice vote to be Ambassador to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and to serve concurrently as Ambassador to the Republic of Maldives.

US President Donald Trump had nominated the career foreign service officer as the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka on May 25, subject to confirmation by the Senate. The former US Ambassador to Nepal, Teplitz replaces Indian-American Atul Keshap, who was the previous US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

A career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister Counselor, she joined the US State Department in 1991. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service.

Earlier, Teplitz held the Assistant Secretary-ranked position of Director of the Under Secretary for Management’s Office of Policy, Rightsizing, and Innovation (M/PRI) at the Department of State from 2012-2015.She championed efforts to improve knowledge management, data use and risk management, says her biodata at the State Department. Teplitz was Minister Counselor for Management at US Embassy in Kabul from 2011-2012.

She also served as the Deputy Executive Director of the Near East and South and Central Asia Bureau’s joint executive office from 2009-2011, where she handled the South and Central Asia portfolio, including Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Meanwhile the US on Thursday expressed concern over “continued democratic backsliding” in the Maldives and warned of “appropriate measures” against key officials if the upcoming presidential elections were not held in free and fair manner.The presidential elections in the tropical Indian Ocean island nation is scheduled for September 23.

“The United States is concerned about continued democratic backsliding in the Maldives, particularly as the country prepares for a presidential election on September 23,” US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.