Indonesian Naval Ship ‘Kri Sultan Hasanuddin’ which arrived at the port of Colombo on a goodwill visit on 08th September, left for her remaining sailing itinerary from the Colombo harbour today (10th September), on completion of a successful tour.

Sri Lanka Navy bade farewell to the departing vessel in accordance with naval traditions. A group of officials from the Embassy of Indonesia in Colombo was also present on the occasion.

During her 3 day visit in Sri Lanka, the ship’s crew visited some of the popular tourist attractions in the country and took part in a friendly volleyball and badminton matches organized by the Sri Lankanavy