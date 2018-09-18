India and Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today for construction of a 5000-metric ton temperature controlled warehouse in Dambulla, Central Province. Indian grant assistance of SLR 300 million will be utilized for this purpose.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mr. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka and Mr. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, Secretary, Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs of Sri Lanka in the presence of Dr. Harsha de Silva, Honorable State Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs. The event was held at the High Commission of India, Colombo in the presence of senior officials from the Sri Lankan Government.

The project envisages construction of a 5000-metric ton temperature controlled warehouse for fruits and vegetables to minimize its post-harvest losses, which presently are around 40%. This initiative will benefit the farming community by reducing the wastage particularly in the peak season when there is surplus production. This will help check the price fluctuation as well and ensure delivery of good quality agro produce to consumers.

This project is in continuation of Government of India’s efforts to partner with Government of Sri Lanka in people oriented development projects. India’s overall commitment of development assistance to Sri Lanka stands at a total of around US$ 3 billion, out of which US$ 550 million is pure grant assistance.