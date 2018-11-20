Lanka participates in Nordic Organic Food Fair 2018

Sri Lanka participated in the Nordic Organic Food Fair 2018 held from 14-15 November 2018 in Malmo, Sweden. Sri Lanka's participation in 2018 was organized for the second time by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Stockholm under the patronage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Colombo. Three Sri Lankan organic product exporters participated in the two-day fair.

Nordic Organic Food Fair which is co-hosted with the Natural Products Scandinavia is the only organic food & drink trade show hosted in the Nordic region. This is an industry event for trade buyers who are looking to source the best organic food and drink from around the world. The combined shows hosted 500 exhibiting companies and were attended by more than 5000 trade visitors mainly comprising Scandinavia's biggest retailers, health stores, pharmacy chains, wholesalers and distributors, public kitchens, and supermarkets.

The three Sri Lankan companies that participated were Greenfield Bio Plantations Ltd, RMP Coconut Products (Pvt) ltd. and Orient Trading Company, which displayed organic coconut products, tea, spice varieties and processed food items. In addition, Renuka Agri Foods PLC also participated in the show and introduced a new product, "Tranquility", Ayurvedic wellness tea under the brand TRenute, for the Natural and Organic Awards competition 2018.