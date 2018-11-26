SLCGS 'Suraksha'left to DOSTI - XIV'

SLCGS 'Suraksha', the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) left to the Maldives Island to take part in the Trilateral Coast Guard Joint Exercise 'DOSTI - XIV', on last Friday (23rd November, 2018).

The Coast Guard media states that the ship left the country to attend 'DOSTI - XIV' scheduled to be conducted from 26 - 30 (November) in seas of Male, capital of the Maldives. Incidentally, this is the maiden foreign visit for an exercise of 'Suraksha' since joining the SLCG's fleet. The Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), CG 60, was commissioned as 'SLCG Suraksha' on 21st October last year (2017).

The five-day Trilateral exercise is held between the Coast Guards of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives with the aim to strengthen friendship and enhance mutual operational capability and cooperation in the region. It will also will focus on Maritime Search and Rescue, Marine Pollution Response and Boarding Operation