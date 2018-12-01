Sri Lanka – Malaysia trade and investment promotion mission

The Sri Lanka – Malaysia Business Council (SLMBC) of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce successfully concluded a trade and investment promotion mission to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from November, 12th – 14th. The delegation consisted 08 organizations i.e. Aitken Spence Shipping Ltd, International Scholar Educational Service Pvt Ltd, Mechmar Cochran Lanka Pvt Ltd, Ilham Inspiration Sri Lanka, Ranjan Nadesapillai Associates, Spillburg Holdings (Private) Limited, Macksons Lanka Pvt Ltd, and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce. Iqram Cuttilan, President of the Sri Lanka – Malaysia Business Council led the delegation, and the SLMBC Secretariat of the Ceylon Chamber coordinated this out bound mission.

The delegation met with the following Malaysian Institutions who facilitated B2B meetings with various Malaysian companies: TheSri Lanka High Commission in Malaysia, Malaysia Sri Lanka Business Chamber (MSLBC), Malaysian International Development Agency (MIDA), Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLSICCI), National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM), Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM), and the Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI).

This visit is in accordance with the MOU signed by the SLMBC and MSLBC in 2014 wherein the two Business Councils agreed to promote business ties between the two countries with regular visits of business delegations between Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

The SLMBC President, Iqram Cuttilan expressed his sincere appreciation to the Chairman of the MSLBC, Dato Kulasegaran Sabaratnam and the members of the MSLBC for arranging meetings with various Chambers, Government entities and the Sri Lanka High Commission in Malaysia, as well as the B2B meetings with companies in Malaysia.

Owing to the B2B meetings, this visit helped promote ties between organisations of the two countries, and the delegation is upbeat that it was a fruitful visit. The SLMBC believes that this visit will definitely strengthen ties between the SLMBC and the MSLBC, that it will immensely assist in establishing potential business contacts, and that it will promote bilateral business between Sri Lanka and Malaysia.