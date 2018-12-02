LANKA SAYS GLOBAL COMPACT FOR MIGRATION IS NOT THE END, BUT BEGINNING

“The Global Compact for Migration (GCM)” due to be endorsed at a high level international conference in Marrakesh in December this year, Ambassador A.L.A. Azeez, Sri Lanka Permanent Representative in Geneva said “is not the end –but the beginning of the real work”. He made this remark, addressing the General Debate of the ongoing 109th Session of the IOM Council in Geneva. He urged all countries, ‘especially those which have for decades valued and sustained migration as a source of national economic advancement,’ to unreservedly endorse the GCM’, as ‘it has now left us with an integrated framework for action.’

Assuring that Sri Lanka, in its national capacity, and both as the Chair of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) and the founder member of the Colombo Process (CP) – would endeavour in the best possible way to take the GCM processes forward, he emphasized the importance of the implementation of the Global Compact by all stakeholders. He further said that Sri Lanka looked forward to contributing actively to the discussion on the modalities for follow-up and review of progress in the Global Compact early next year. The GCM, Ambassador Azeez noted, was rooted in achieving SDG’s, adding that it was important to look at how effectively implementation of commitments could take place taking into account the respective regional dynamics and priorities.