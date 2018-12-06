EMBASSY IN BEIRUT PARTICIPATES IN CHARITY BAZAAR 2018

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon participated in the International Charity Bazaar 2018, which was held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut on 02 December 2018. The Bazar was organized by the Diplomatic Spouses Association of Lebanon (DSAL).

This year’s International Charity Bazaar, which was held under the theme “Green Lebanon”, saw the participation of twenty five Foreign Missions accredited to Lebanon, thirty Private Sector organizations, and a number of registered Non-governmental Organizations.

The event provided the opportunity to promote Products and Cultural items unique to each country. The DSAL promotes cultural and social interaction between the members of the diplomatic corps and the Lebanese society while assisting charity institutions in Lebanon. The proceeds of the Bazaar will be channeled to registered green Lebanese Non-governmental Organizations.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut exhibited and sold handicrafts, Batiks, paintings, jewelry, Ceylon tea, sweets, and Sri Lankan delicacies at its stall. A fusion of Kandyan and low-country traditional dance was performed by the members of the Sri Lankan community in Lebanon. The Embassy donated a portion of the profit earned from the sales to charities registered with DSAL.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon participated in the International Charity Bazaar 2018, which was held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut on 02 December 2018. The Bazar was organized by the Diplomatic Spouses Association of Lebanon (DSAL).

This year’s International Charity Bazaar, which was held under the theme “Green Lebanon”, saw the participation of twenty five Foreign Missions accredited to Lebanon, thirty Private Sector organizations, and a number of registered Non-governmental Organizations.

The event provided the opportunity to promote Products and Cultural items unique to each country. The DSAL promotes cultural and social interaction between the members of the diplomatic corps and the Lebanese society while assisting charity institutions in Lebanon. The proceeds of the Bazaar will be channeled to registered green Lebanese Non-governmental Organizations.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut exhibited and sold handicrafts, Batiks, paintings, jewelry, Ceylon tea, sweets, and Sri Lankan delicacies at its stall. A fusion of Kandyan and low-country traditional dance was performed by the members of the Sri Lankan community in Lebanon. The Embassy donated a portion of the profit earned from the sales to charities registered with DSAL.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon participated in the International Charity Bazaar 2018, which was held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut on 02 December 2018. The Bazar was organized by the Diplomatic Spouses Association of Lebanon (DSAL).

This year’s International Charity Bazaar, which was held under the theme “Green Lebanon”, saw the participation of twenty five Foreign Missions accredited to Lebanon, thirty Private Sector organizations, and a number of registered Non-governmental Organizations.

The event provided the opportunity to promote Products and Cultural items unique to each country. The DSAL promotes cultural and social interaction between the members of the diplomatic corps and the Lebanese society while assisting charity institutions in Lebanon. The proceeds of the Bazaar will be channeled to registered green Lebanese Non-governmental Organizations.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut exhibited and sold handicrafts, Batiks, paintings, jewelry, Ceylon tea, sweets, and Sri Lankan delicacies at its stall. A fusion of Kandyan and low-country traditional dance was performed by the members of the Sri Lankan community in Lebanon. The Embassy donated a portion of the profit earned from the sales to charities registered with DSAL.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon participated in the International Charity Bazaar 2018, which was held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut on 02 December 2018. The Bazar was organized by the Diplomatic Spouses Association of Lebanon (DSAL).

This year’s International Charity Bazaar, which was held under the theme “Green Lebanon”, saw the participation of twenty five Foreign Missions accredited to Lebanon, thirty Private Sector organizations, and a number of registered Non-governmental Organizations.

The event provided the opportunity to promote Products and Cultural items unique to each country. The DSAL promotes cultural and social interaction between the members of the diplomatic corps and the Lebanese society while assisting charity institutions in Lebanon. The proceeds of the Bazaar will be channeled to registered green Lebanese Non-governmental Organizations.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut exhibited and sold handicrafts, Batiks, paintings, jewelry, Ceylon tea, sweets, and Sri Lankan delicacies at its stall. A fusion of Kandyan and low-country traditional dance was performed by the members of the Sri Lankan community in Lebanon. The Embassy donated a portion of the profit earned from the sales to charities registered with DSAL.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon participated in the International Charity Bazaar 2018, which was held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut on 02 December 2018. The Bazar was organized by the Diplomatic Spouses Association of Lebanon (DSAL).

This year’s International Charity Bazaar, which was held under the theme “Green Lebanon”, saw the participation of twenty five Foreign Missions accredited to Lebanon, thirty Private Sector organizations, and a number of registered Non-governmental Organizations.

The event provided the opportunity to promote Products and Cultural items unique to each country. The DSAL promotes cultural and social interaction between the members of the diplomatic corps and the Lebanese society while assisting charity institutions in Lebanon. The proceeds of the Bazaar will be channeled to registered green Lebanese Non-governmental Organizations.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut exhibited and sold handicrafts, Batiks, paintings, jewelry, Ceylon tea, sweets, and Sri Lankan delicacies at its stall. A fusion of Kandyan and low-country traditional dance was performed by the members of the Sri Lankan community in Lebanon. The Embassy donated a portion of the profit earned from the sales to charities registered with DSAL.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon participated in the International Charity Bazaar 2018, which was held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut on 02 December 2018. The Bazar was organized by the Diplomatic Spouses Association of Lebanon (DSAL).

This year’s International Charity Bazaar, which was held under the theme “Green Lebanon”, saw the participation of twenty five Foreign Missions accredited to Lebanon, thirty Private Sector organizations, and a number of registered Non-governmental Organizations.

The event provided the opportunity to promote Products and Cultural items unique to each country. The DSAL promotes cultural and social interaction between the members of the diplomatic corps and the Lebanese society while assisting charity institutions in Lebanon. The proceeds of the Bazaar will be channeled to registered green Lebanese Non-governmental Organizations.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut exhibited and sold handicrafts, Batiks, paintings, jewelry, Ceylon tea, sweets, and Sri Lankan delicacies at its stall. A fusion of Kandyan and low-country traditional dance was performed by the members of the Sri Lankan community in Lebanon. The Embassy donated a portion of the profit earned from the sales to charities registered with DSAL.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon participated in the International Charity Bazaar 2018, which was held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut on 02 December 2018. The Bazar was organized by the Diplomatic Spouses Association of Lebanon (DSAL).

This year’s International Charity Bazaar, which was held under the theme “Green Lebanon”, saw the participation of twenty five Foreign Missions accredited to Lebanon, thirty Private Sector organizations, and a number of registered Non-governmental Organizations.

The event provided the opportunity to promote Products and Cultural items unique to each country. The DSAL promotes cultural and social interaction between the members of the diplomatic corps and the Lebanese society while assisting charity institutions in Lebanon. The proceeds of the Bazaar will be channeled to registered green Lebanese Non-governmental Organizations.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut exhibited and sold handicrafts, Batiks, paintings, jewelry, Ceylon tea, sweets, and Sri Lankan delicacies at its stall. A fusion of Kandyan and low-country traditional dance was performed by the members of the Sri Lankan community in Lebanon. The Embassy donated a portion of the profit earned from the sales to charities registered with DSAL.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon participated in the International Charity Bazaar 2018, which was held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut on 02 December 2018. The Bazar was organized by the Diplomatic Spouses Association of Lebanon (DSAL).

This year’s International Charity Bazaar, which was held under the theme “Green Lebanon”, saw the participation of twenty five Foreign Missions accredited to Lebanon, thirty Private Sector organizations, and a number of registered Non-governmental Organizations.

The event provided the opportunity to promote Products and Cultural items unique to each country. The DSAL promotes cultural and social interaction between the members of the diplomatic corps and the Lebanese society while assisting charity institutions in Lebanon. The proceeds of the Bazaar will be channeled to registered green Lebanese Non-governmental Organizations.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut exhibited and sold handicrafts, Batiks, paintings, jewelry, Ceylon tea, sweets, and Sri Lankan delicacies at its stall. A fusion of Kandyan and low-country traditional dance was performed by the members of the Sri Lankan community in Lebanon. The Embassy donated a portion of the profit earned from the sales to charities registered with DSAL.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon participated in the International Charity Bazaar 2018, which was held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut on 02 December 2018. The Bazar was organized by the Diplomatic Spouses Association of Lebanon (DSAL).