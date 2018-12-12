SL becomes third Best in Asia Pacific ICT Awards

Sri Lanka clinched three coveted gold and seven merit awards at the recently concluded Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards (APICTA) - 2018 in Guangzhou, China, the Federation of Information Technology Industry Sri Lanka (FITIS) and BCS the Chartered Institute for IT Sri Lanka (BCSSL), announced.

Infoseek Pvt Ltd, DirectPay Pvt Ltd and Dulan Dias, Undergraduate of University of Sri Jayawardenapura won gold awards. Merit award winners are Pulz Technology, Epic Lanka Pvt Ltd, Park and Pay Pvt Ltd, Ministry of Defense Center for Research and Development and Wavenet Pvt Ltd., Chirath Nirodha, Student of Ananda College and Supun Sasipriya Silva Student of De Mazenold College, Kandana.

The competition consists of 16 categories and Sri Lanka competed in seven categories and won the above awards. This is the largest number of awards that Sri Lanka has won in one year and it made Sri Lanka the Third highest ranking country just behind China and Hong Kong in the 2018 competition.

The participants were selected from the winners of the National Best Quality ICT Awards (NBQSA) 2018 which was organized by BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT Sri Lanka Section (BCSSL), and secondary student projects were selected from the participants of Young Computer Scientist (YCS) 2018 organized by the Federation of IT Industry for Sri Lanka (FITIS) Software Chapter.

Prior to their departure to China, the participants were coached for over a month by experienced judges from Chartered Institute for IT Sri Lanka Section (BCSSL) and Federation of Information Technology Industry Sri Lanka (FITIS).

Vice Chairman, FITIS Software Chapter, Kamrudeen said, “The Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) is an international awards program organized by APICTA, which aims to increase ICT awareness in the community and assist in bridging the digital divide. Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) is an alliance of national ICT organizations representing their respective countries to build and enhance a mutually cooperative network to promote ICT, enhance technology innovations, capability and adoption and encourage the development of indigenous ICT solutions for the global market.”

“As Sri Lankans, it was a proud day for all of us to see our companies and students reach the pinnacle and win the prestigious Gold awards and Merit Awards at APICTA 2018 by defeating participants from 15 Asia Pacific countries who took part in the competition.’’

“This was no easy feat and should not be taken lightly. Competing against countries such as Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, amongst other such nations where facilities and infrastructure far surpasses Sri Lanka, speaks volumes about the talent and capabilities of our ICT Industry”, Ruwan Amarasekara, Chairman BCSSL emphasized.

Established in 2001, APICTA was a brainchild of Dr. Mahathir Mohamed, the founder of modern Malaysia.APICTA is an international program based on the objectives of identifying and recognizing innovative indigenous ICT products, solutions, services and applications and promoting the market deployment of ICT products and solutions in the Asia Pacific region and worldwide.

It is also promoting and facilitating trade, technology exchange and collaborations amongst APICTA members and contributes to the development of ICT talents this region.