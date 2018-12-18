C’wealth, Canada welcome crisis resolution in SL

The Commonwealth Organisation and the Government of Canada welcomed the resolution of the political crisis in Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said the resolution of the political crisis in Sri Lanka highlights the resilience of Sri Lanka’s institutions, the country’s adherence to the rule of law and the people’s strong commitment to democratic processes.

Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Sri Lanka’s judiciary has upheld the rule of law, bringing an end to the unconstitutional actions which undermined Sri Lanka’s democracy.

“The government must seize this moment and deliver on accountability, constitutional reform and reconciliation for the people of Sri Lanka,” she said.