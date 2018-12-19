Lanka at the World Tea & Coffee Expo 2018 in Mumbai

A delegation from Sri Lanka Tea Industry participated in the World Tea & Coffee Expo 2018, an annual gathering of tea professionals, held in Mumbai from 29 November – 01 December 2018. The Sri Lanka delegation consisted of officials from the Sri Lanka Tea Board as well as representatives from Chelcey Holdings and Lumbini Tea Exports Pvt. Ltd.

The World Tea and Coffee Expo in Mumbai, which was supported by the Government of Maharashtra attracted professionals and consumers in Indian tea and coffee industry and in the region. Ceylon Tea tasting at the Sri Lanka Stall was the highlight at the exhibition. The stall showcased the country’s rich heritage and its unique flavours of seven tea growing regions.

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka arranged meetings for the delegation at the ‘Bombay Tea Traders Association’ and ‘Girnar Food and Beverages Pvt Ltd’; one of the leading tea companies in India. A Ceylon Tea Awareness Session was organised at the ‘Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Agriculture’ (MACCIA) and the ‘Indian Chamber of International Business’ (ICIB).

Sri Lanka is the largest exporter of Orthodox black tea in the world. The country is the world's fourth largest producer of tea and the second largest exporter.