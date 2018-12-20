OPENING OF “THE JEWELED ISLE” EXHIBITION IN LOS ANGELES

The Jeweled Isle – Art from Sri Lanka; the seven month long most comprehensive and professionally arranged Sri Lanka Art Exhibition was ceremonially opened to the public with a large gathering at the Open Garden, Smidt Welcome plaza of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) on December 16, 2018 morning.

The Public Opening Ceremony was attended by Maha Sangha representing several Buddhist Temples in Los Angeles, Special Guests representing US Government Agencies, Foreign Diplomats, Sri Lankan community and exhibition viewers.

The progam commenced after singing the National Anthems of the two countries and lighting of the traditional oil lamp by the Special Guests who participated at the ceremonial opening namely, Ambassador Nina Hachigian, Deputy Mayor of International Affairs, Mayor’s office, Los Angeles, Dr. Amna Quazi, Commissioner (Human Relations) of Los Angeles City Hall, Ms. Diana Vesga, LACMA, Chief Operating officer, Dr. Robert Brown, Curator, South & Southeast Asian Art, LACMA, Dr. Tushara Bindu Gude, LACMA Associate Curator, Southeast Asian Art, Mrs. Nancy Fox, LACMA, Senior Curatorial Administrator for South & Southeast Asian Art, Mr. Al Kamalee Jabbar, President of the Anaheim Union High School District Board of Trustees and Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, Founder of the Sri Lanka Foundation, Los Angeles.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankan community living in the USA, the Consul General, Mrs. Swarna Gunaratne in her remarks, expressed her gratitude to the LACMA professional team who played a major role to make “The Jewled Isle”: Art from Sri Lanka Exhibition a great success. She also stated that the State of California has been a home to about 200,000 Sri Lankans with a mix of cultural and ethnic groups. She further said that this Exhibition is very momentous at a time when the USA and Sri Lanka are celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations in 2018.

“The Jeweled Isle” Ceremonial Public Opening was added glamour with the Sri Lankan dance performances presented by the Sri Lanka Foundation dancing troupe and the students of the “Thath Jith” Dance Academy in Los Angeles.

An open house style reception with unique and traditional Sri Lankan food at the Consulate General was organized by the staff of the Consulate General with the support of several community members. Over150 Guests who attended the public opening visited the Consulate to enjoy the Sri Lankan hospitality.

“The Jeweled Isle” is to be viewed by over a million visitors during the seven month period.