INS ‘Jamuna’ arrives at Colombo harbour

The hydrographic survey ship “Jamuna’ of the Indian Navy arrived at the Colombo harbour today (20th December), with a view to undertaking hydrographic surveys in Sri Lankan waters. Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the ship in compliance with naval traditions, upon her arrival. Assistant Defense Attaché to the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, Lieutenant Colonel Ravi Mishra was also present on this occasion.

Thereupon, Lieutenant Colonel Mishra and Commanding Officer INS Jamuna, Captain HA Hardas met Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Western Naval Command Headquarters and held a cordial discussion, focusing on matters pertinent to the visit. Mementoes were also exchanged to signify this occasion.

During the stay of the ship in the island, it is expected to undertake a joint hydrographic survey, covering the sea area from Colombo to Galle. Further, the ship’s company is scheduled to take part in a number of events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy. INS Januna is an 85.77m long and 12.82m wide ship manned by a crew of 230.