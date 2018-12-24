Three cruise liners ferry in over 7000 tourists

In November 2018, Sri Lanka saw an increase in tourist arrivals with the members of the Barmy Army, and adding to the existing flow of tourists was the arrival of three super luxury passenger vessels with combined passenger occupancy of nearly 7000. Throughout 2018, Sri Lanka saw the arrival of 53 cruise liners, which in addition, helped increase the number of tourist arrivals. Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau ensured that a Tourism Information counter in each vessel to create awareness among tourists on Sri Lanka as a leading travel destination. Around 72,500 onboard passengers were reported throughout the year, a media release stated.

MV Mein Schiff 3

The super luxury passenger vessel MV Mein Schiff 3 of TUI Cruises with 2430 passengers and 995 crew made her maiden call at the Port of Colombo on 26 November. The vessel was welcomed at the East Container Terminal of Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

On her maiden call at the Port of Colombo, plaque exchanges were held between the Master of the vessel, Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the local agents of the vessel, Shipping Agency Services.

The Chairman of SLPA Dr. Dissanayake said that the Port of Colombo had become an extremely busy port and that there were plans to construct a state-of-the-art passenger terminal at the Port of Colombo.

He further said that the process has already started and has got the approval from the board of Directors, and will be going through procurement process soon.

Harindra Dissanayake, Assistant Director, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau said, “we are delighted to add our contribution in promoting Sri Lanka as a leading travel destination by establishing Tourist Information Counters in each passenger vessel. This is done with the purpose of encouraging more tourists to visit Sri Lanka. We would like to thank the shipping agents, the crew of the respective vessels, and all those who helped us to be involved in promotional activities on board and look forward to their cooperative support in future’’.

The ship which started her journey from Europe in May arrived in the UAE passing the Suez Canal after visiting several European ports. She arrived at Colombo from Mumbai and will proceed to Phuket, Thailand.