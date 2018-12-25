EMBASSY IN ISRAEL CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Israel in collaboration with the Sri Lankan community residing in Israel celebrated Christmas on at the Chancery premises. The event was attended by the Sri Lankan community living in Israel and the Embassy staff along with their family members.

In his welcome speech, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel Periyasamy Pillai Selvaraj highlighted the importance of Christmas and noted that Christmas is celebrated across the world with immense joy and happiness. He went on to state that love, compassion, peace, humility and service are needed to make the world a better place.

Rev. Father Neel Prasanna spoke on the significance of Christmas and delivered a Christmas prayer bestowing blessings on all participants.The celebration featured Christmas carols by the church choir and the members of the Sri Lankan community. As part of the event, a staff member of the Embassy played the role of Santa Claus.The evening concluded with a sumptuous dinner hosted by the Embassy staff.