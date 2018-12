Concluding their four-day goodwill visit in Sri Lanka, the three Russian ships, Varyag, Admiral Panteleev and Boris Butoma which arrived here on 20th December, set sail from the Colombo harbour on 24th December.

Sri Lanka Navy made customary farewell to the departing ship, in compliance with naval traditions. During their stay in the country, the ship’s crew members visited some places of tourist attraction in Sri Lanka and took part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.