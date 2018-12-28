Luxury vessel MS Le Laperouse calls Colombo

The luxury passenger vessel MS Le Laperouse carrying 145 passengers and 113 crew made its maiden call at the Port of Colombo last week.In order to mark her maiden call at the Port of Colombo’s Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) controlled terminal, a plaque exchange was held onboard between the Habour Master of SLPA Capt.Nirmal Silva and the Master of the vessel Capt.Florion Richard amidst a special delegation of invitees from the Embassy of France in Sri Lanka with the initiative of Eric Lavertu – the Ambassador of France in Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Expressing views onboard Le Laperouse at her maiden call at the Port of Colombo, Capt.Nirmal Silva – Harbour Master of SLPA said that there was no doubt that her passengers would have one of their most enjoyable visits in Colombo and suburbs during their voyage in Sri Lanka. He further remarked that with timely concerns towards boosting the industry of tourism in Sri Lanka and with the implementation of the master plan to develop the Port of Colombo, future passenger vessels at the port will have a fully fledged state of the art terminal with all modern facilities for quicker and uplifted services.

Master of the vessel Capt. Florion Richard at the ceremony stated that the visit to Sri Lanka with the vessel and all its passengers onboard was a very good and appreciative opportunity for a cultural exchange between France and Sri Lanka.MS Le Laperouse built in Norway is one of the most luxurious vessels of a fleet of six belonging to France’s COMPAGNIE DU PONANT, the cruise arm of one of the world’s largest container shipping line CMA CGM. A subsidiary of the blue chip conglomerate, Hayleys Group, CMA CGM Lanka Pvt Ltd; acts the local agent for the vessel.

Ruwan Waidyaratne – Managing Director of Hayles Advantis Limited said that this was a winning opportunity to welcome the luxurious vessel, its passengers, the Captain, staff and crew in this beautiful island, at a time several international trip advisors had rated Sri Lanka the number one and the best place to visit on earth.

“The local agents CMA CGM Lanka together with Hayleys Group are enthusiastic in supporting the ongoing tourist promotion initiatives,” he said.